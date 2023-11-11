Jessica's dream comes true as she opens home and interiors store in Weldon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new home and interiors store is opening its doors in Weldon.

House At No1, in Stamford Road, will welcome its first customers today (November 11) and will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

It will also be open on Sundays throughout December as well as other days by appointment only.

Jessica Higgins inside her new store

The shop is run by Jessica Higgins, a Weldon resident who has been running an interior business for more than 10 years.

Her firm, Jessica Higgins Interiors, is primarily a curtain-making business but she is also an interior creator and consultant, providing a bespoke and personal service from consultation to creation.

The new store will see Jessica’s fabric library and curtain accessories transfer over to the shop along with lots of other household goodies.

Jessica said: “It’s always been my dream to have a little store somewhere.

House At No1 in Stamford Road, Weldon

“I’ve got lots of fabrics and books which I’ve carried forward from Jessica Higgins Interiors and then I’ve added lots of other little bits and bobs as well.

“I just hope everybody loves it.”

In the shop people will be able to purchase fabrics, books, throws, poles, cushions, mugs, candles and more.

Jessica has lived in Weldon for six years and is originally from Isham.

Inside House At No1

Prior to her business she had limited experience in the textile industry but has thrived with her curtain-making business.

She said: “I’ve always had a real passion for fabrics, so I’ve always made my own curtains and things and then I decided to do it professionally and I’ve been doing that for 11 or 12 years.

"I’ve really tried to grow organically, so I’ve taken little steps at a time and I feel my shop is a real starting point, so I want to start including more artisanal pieces.

"I want to build it up steadily, not overstretching it, and just have lovely things.”

The making side of Jessica’s business will be kept within the Jessica Higgins Interiors brand.