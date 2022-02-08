Jason Manford and Wicksteed Park confirm Kettering comedy show is off as promoter fails to pick up phone

Top comedian Jason Manford has confirmed that he will not be performing in Kettering on Saturday, February 19, to the disappointment of fans.

The Salford-born funnyman had been due to headline the On The Spot Comedy Club at Wicksteed Park, re-scheduled from April 15, 2021.

But as the new date for the gig has come closer, Corby ticket-holder Kev McConnell contacted Mr Manford via Instagram to find out if the stand-up show would be taking place.

The comedian has confirmed he will not be performing at Wicksteed Park on Saturday, February 19, 2022

In the exchange on social media Mr Manford confirmed Mr McConnell's fear that the gig was off - and said he would take action if the promoters were still 'being arses'.

Mr McConnell, a sales manager, said: "I bought tickets back in 2020 through Easy Ticketing. I emailed Easy Ticketing but I just got an automated response to ring a number. The telephone number they said doesn't work."

The gig had been organised by M&B Promotions for April 15, 2021, with Mr McConnell buying two tickets for £45 each plus a £9 booking fee.

He said: "The tickets weren't cheap. I bought them for my wife Suzie as a surprise Christmas present. We are Jason Manford fans.

Jason Manford was due to headline at a gig at Wicksteed Park

"I got an email on the 10th of February 2021 to say that it had been rescheduled for February, 19, 2022, due to Covid.

"Since then I've had no communication from them so I checked the Easy Ticketing website. The gig had been taken off the site last week.

"When Jason Manford put on his Instagram about his upcoming shows I saw that Kettering wasn't on the list."

In an exchange on Instagram Mr O'Connell asked: "I've got tickets to see you in Kettering on the 19th Feb. Is this still happening?"

Mr Manford replied: "I'm afraid not. Promoter not answering many calls. Please get in touch with them for refund."

Mr Connell responded "Thanks for the reply. I had a feeling you were going to say that. Not holding out much hope of getting my money back."

Encouraging Mr McConnell to get in touch with the promoter Mr Manford said: "We'll (sic) try your best and get back in touch in a few weeks if they're being arses and I'll see how many people it effects."

Mr Manford is continuing his UK tour with the Saturday night date now free for the comedy star - with a show at the Edinburgh Playhouse due on Sunday, February 20.

A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said: “Due to reasons beyond both Wicksteed Park’s and Jason Manford’s control, his show which was due to take place at the park on Saturday, February 19, and which was promoted and organised by M&B Promotions, has been cancelled and will not be re-scheduled.

"This is not a Wicksteed Park event, nor did we sell any tickets for it, but we absolutely share and appreciate the confusion and frustration that M&B Promotions have caused over this event.

"The park is one of a number of venues across the UK which have been placed in a similar position regarding M&B Promotions but, on behalf of people who have bought tickets, we are endeavouring to gain further information on this and other M&B events scheduled to take place at the park later this year.

"As soon as we obtain any further information we will let people know. In the meantime, we recommend ticket holders for the Jason Manford show contact their point of purchase to obtain a refund. Tickets were sold through Easy Ticketing and Gigantic Tickets.”

Mr Manford's gig is not the only event that had been promoted by M&B Promotions. Tickets had initially been sold by EasyTicketing which had a policy of not refunding rescheduled dates.

New ticket sales were later moved to Gigantic, which does offer refunds, but it was too late for those who had already bought tickets.

Mr McConnell added: "A lot of people haven't been able to get any money back.