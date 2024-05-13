Japanese 'police car' stopped on way to Santa Pod by traffic cops had no insurance
The Honda S2000 cop car, painted in the livery of the Tochigi Prefecture Police, was stopped by patrol officers on motorbikes as the vehicle passed through Wollaston.
It had been due to take part in JapShow, a one-day event dedicated to Japanese cars and motorcycles, but the Honda’s roof bar light caught an officer’s attention.
Northants Police’s Safer Roads Team said on X: “This grabbed colleagues’ attention by having a roof bar light and it flashing red on the way to Santa Pod.
"Sadly its insurance policy had expired last month.”
