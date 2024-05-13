Japanese 'police car' stopped on way to Santa Pod by traffic cops had no insurance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Japanese police car on its way to Santa Pod was seized by Northamptonshire Police after it was found to have no insurance.

The Honda S2000 cop car, painted in the livery of the Tochigi Prefecture Police, was stopped by patrol officers on motorbikes as the vehicle passed through Wollaston.

It had been due to take part in JapShow, a one-day event dedicated to Japanese cars and motorcycles, but the Honda’s roof bar light caught an officer’s attention.

Northants Police’s Safer Roads Team said on X: “This grabbed colleagues’ attention by having a roof bar light and it flashing red on the way to Santa Pod.

"Sadly its insurance policy had expired last month.”