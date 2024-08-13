Jamaican-born Wellingborough great-great-gran celebrates 100th birthday with cake and King Charles card
Mum-of-four Zella Lawson moved to the UK in 1962 and worked as a seamstress at Gloverall’s factory working on their famous coats.
Well into retirement Zella used her sewing skills to help family, friends and neighbours.
Now living in Queensway with her son Carl, Zella’s other two sons and and daughter, who live in USA, Canada and Manchester, joined the family for a birthday party.
Zella’s big sister, who is 102, also travelled to the party from London to meet up with their two other sisters who flew in from New York for the celebration.
She also has another sister who lives in Jamaica.
Despite staying up late for her party, Zella made it to her local church – St Mark's Queensway – for a packed morning service at which there was a special blessing for her.
Zella proudly received a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.
