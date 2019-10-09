'Jailing' Kettering menaces raises thousands for hospice

An event which saw local celebrities 'arrested' and held in police vans raised thousands for Kettering's Cransley Hospice.

The seven 'menaces' were locked up by Northamptonshire Police volunteers on Friday (October 4) at Kettering's Tesco Extra and could only be released on bail when they had raised at least £999.

The 'convicts' were held at Tesco Extra in Kettering. Pictures by Alison Bagley.

They included pub legend Malcolm 'The Fish Man' Vials, charged with stealing fish from the fish counter, Ian Griffiths, locked up for crimes against radio broadcasting, Suzanne Grainger, arrested for eating cakes on duty and Oliver Wicksteed, detained for walking on the grass at Wicksteed Park.

Also locked up were Damian Cox, arrested for helping himself to drinks on the job, Danielle Wallinger, nicked for stealing fruit from fruit bowls and Rob Callachan, put behind bars for his cringeworthy dad dancing.

It was all in aid of Cransley Hospice, who support hundreds of patients but need to raise more than £1.4m each year to make sure their services remain free.

Totals from the day are still being totted up but, in its first year, it looks to have raised more than £8,000.

The seven 'cheeky' convicts. Pictures by Alison Bagley.

Shelley Green, events manager at Cransley Hospice, said: “We were blown away by the enthusiasm and support of the people of Kettering for our very first Jail and Bail event.

"Our seven cheeky convicts showed incredible goodwill and we are so thankful for all their efforts in bringing this event to life.

"We’d also like to say a huge thank you to Tesco Extra Kettering and the Northamptonshire Police volunteers for making this event possible.

"The incredible total raised from this event will enable us to continue providing outstanding care for more local people at the end of their lives, both at our in-patient unit and in people’s own homes."

Damian Cox was locked up for helping himself to drinks. Pictures by Alison Bagley.

Danielle Wallinger was accused of stealing fruit from fruit bowls. Pictures by Alison Bagley.