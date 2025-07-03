Jail for London teen caught in Wellingborough with 98 wraps of Class A drugs, 29.88g of uncut heroin, cash and a knife

A teenage drug dealer has been sentenced to 30 months in a young offenders’ institution after being found in possession of a large quantity of Class A drugs in Wellingborough.

Jayden Issac-Powell, 19, had been stopped by police in an alleyway after they suspected he was about to deal drugs.

He was found with 98 individual wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, a box of uncut heroin weighing 29.88g, £943.14 in cash and a lock knife.

Detective Constable Vicky Wiley, of the North LPA CID team who led the investigation, said: “Thanks to the intuition of one of our experienced neighbourhood policing officers, Issac-Powell was caught in the act dealing drugs to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Jayden Issac-Powell of Knotts Green Road, Leyton, East London/Northants Police

“I hope this sentence sends out a clear message to those involved in the illegal drugs trade, who think they can fill the void left by Jayden Issac-Powell, that if you choose to go down this route we will disrupt your activities and bring you to justice.”

The Londoner was caught at 12.30pm on March 8 this year after a Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing officer carrying out pro-active anti-social behaviour patrols in the town’s Swanspool area spotted two known drug users.

Following the pair towards an alleyway near to the church in Great Park Street, they met Jayden Issac-Powell, of Knotts Green Road in Leyton, East London, for a suspected drug deal.

A spokesman for Northants Police: “Issac-Powell was detained for a stop and search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, before being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after 98 individual wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were seized.

“In addition to the wraps, a box of uncut heroin weighing 29.88g was also located on his person along with £943.14 in cash and a lock knife, for which he was further arrested on suspicion with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

“Issac-Powell went on to be further arrested in police custody on suspicion of racially/religious aggravated intentional harassment after being abusive towards a police officer conducting cell checks.”

Evidence against Issac-Powell continued to mount after his mobile phone was found to contain a drug-related marketing message sent to more than 100 potential customers.

He was subsequently charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and racially/religious aggravated intentional harassment.

On March 10, Issac-Powell appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court and he subsequently pleaded guilty to all charges at Northampton Crown Court on April 23.

Issac-Powell returned to Northampton Crown Court last month (June 10) where he was sentenced to a total of 30 months in a young offenders’ institution, while a forfeiture and destruction order was also made to destroy the drugs, knife and mobile phones.

The judge also made a forfeiture application under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act for the seized money to be redirected to the Northamptonshire Community Fund, which provides financial support to charities.