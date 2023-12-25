'It's the best Christmas ever!' says gift appeal's Mother Christmas as 20,000 presents handed to county children

The appeal runs across the whole of Northamptonshire

Children from across Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough have been waking up with presents under their trees thanks to Santa – and our own Mother Christmas.

Jeanette Walsh, who spearheads an annual county appeal to provide gifts to children living in hardship, says she has been stunned by the biggest response ever.

More than 20,000 gifts – the most ever in its more than 20-year history – have been donated and passed on to families in the most need across the area.

Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas/National World

Jeanette said: “It’s a record, the most ever collected. I’m just amazed especially with the cost of living crisis. I’m just so happy for the children.”

Parents have already sent in their thank yous to the kind-hearted readers via Jeanette.

One very grateful mother-of-four said: “To all the people who made my kids’ Christmas this year and mine firstly I want to say thank you so much. I can’t express with words how grateful and how much your help is appreciated.

"I grew up in care and have no family or support whatsoever so Christmas time is super hard and can become very overwhelming. All your amazing gifts have put a smile on my face just knowing my kids will have a normal Christmas like others.

“Jeanette goes over and beyond to make sure all kids have the best times, so kids don’t have to feel the emptiness. She truly makes people’s hearts warm – the world is a better place with her in it.