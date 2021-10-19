'It's not been good along here', say residents living near Kettering murder scene

Residents living near the scene where a woman was murdered in Kettering today (Tuesday) say they saw 'lots of commotion'.

The first thing that alerted neighbours to a murder investigation in Wood Street was when police cordoned it off and an air ambulance landed on a nearby building plot.

Northants Police launched their investigation after a woman's body was found inside a house today at lunchtime.

A police officer guards the cordon across Wood Street in Kettering

Shop workers in premises along Rockingham Road saw the emergency services race to the scene and cordon off the Victorian terraced street.

Ganjo Rasull, owner of the Raja Superstore, said: "The air ambulance landed and they took someone away. The police sealed off the road.

"I saw two of my customers being taken away in police cars. They weren't handcuffed you could tell they were witnesses - they are good guys.

Another witness said: "There were two ambulances here and then the air ambulance at about 12pm.

Forensics officers have been on the scene

"There was lots of commotion going on. It's all been going on. It's not been good lately along here."

Police forensics officers are currently at the house in Wood Street to gather evidence.

The road remains cordoned off with no access to the homes except for residents.

Police attended an address and, after forcing entry, found the 31-year-old victim's body inside.

Extra foot patrols are underway to reassure residents

A 38-year-old man who officers are treating as a suspect was also found inside the property with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said he has been taken to hospital and enquiries are progressing at a fast-pace to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Detective Inspector Pete Long said: “First of all I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of this woman who are all going through an unimaginably difficult and distressing time.

"Specially trained officers have been sent to support them and we will do everything in our power to get them justice.

A police officer on the scene outside the house in Wood Street

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to please get in touch with us. If you heard a disturbance at the property or noticed anything suspicious in the area last night or this morning, no matter how small, please contact us.”

Extra foot patrols will be taking place in the local area to reassure the community.

Anyone with information should call 101.

Access has been restricted down Wood Street