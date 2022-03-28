It's no April Fool, Northamptonshire really could see some snow this week

No, it's not an April Fool... weather watchers are saying Northamptonshire really could see some snow this week.

Just a week after temperatures got close to 20°C one Met Office forecaster warned of "a taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days”.

Local weather watchers @NNweather tweeted: "Northerly winds will arrive in the county later this week bringing a wintry feel to the weather.

Weather watchers are saying Northamptonshire could see snow in April

"Details too far away to be certain at the moment but as there’s a risk of sleet/snow for parts of the south on Thursday."

The county's lowest recorded temperature in March was MINUS 8.2°C in 2001.

Current forecasts say thermometers will tumble to around freezing overnight in the final few days of March and into April 1, from Wednesday to Friday, but it will feel like minus 4°C.

Alex Burkill, a Met Office forecaster, told nationalworld.com it could get even colder.

He said: “A cold stream of air will start to push southwards bringing unpredictable wet and windy conditions, even snow or sleet.”

“It will be markedly colder than what we’ve just seen, daytime temperatures falling by half, and some areas will even struggle to hit 8°C.

“Overnight into Thursday and Friday, many areas will fall considerably lower than freezing, towards minus 4°C and minus 5°C.

“It looks like most places will be impacted but parts of central England are expected to be among the worst affected.