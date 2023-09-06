'It's like a dream' - Barton Seagrave woman releases debut book after finding 1940s love letters

Watch more videos on Shots!

When Nicola Jackson went into the cellar of her father’s house after his death, she hoped to find something of his that she could treasure.

But what the Barton Seagrave woman discovered was a box of old love letters written by her grandparents – and now she’s turned them into her debut book.

Love Letters From London transports readers to life in the capital in the 1940s after she transcribed the fragile romantic mail sent by Pat and Eddie Clark.

Nicola Jackson is releasing her debut book

And Nicola, a former journalist and teacher, says it’s important to make sure stories are captured and preserved.

She said: "It got me thinking that there’s so many family stories that go untold when people pass away and it’s good to uncover them for future generations.

"I found it really hard to read them at first as I was very close to my grandparents but as time went on I thought this would be a fitting tribute.

"It was almost like I was bringing them back to life again.”

Pat and Eddie Clark and one of the letters Nicola discovered

The book – which is packed full of both black and white and colour illustrations – looks at Pat and Eddie’s life in 50 letters from 1940 to 1946.

Nicola’s discovery also revealed a family mystery as the letters were written while Pat was in Chase Farm Hospital, although no relative knows why she was there.

It also touches on wartime Britain, but Eddie was unable to go to war as he had polio.

Nicola, 51, said: "He talks a lot about what was going on outside and what he heard on the wireless.

"There were also letters from friends and family members and one from someone who was serving in the war. He talked about trying to relax after being on the frontline.”

Nicola has self-published the book and has two more in the pipeline. She is holding a book launch from 5.30pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 9, at the Kino Lounge in Kettering with signed copies on offer.

She said: "It’s been a real journey for me and it’s the first book I’ve self-published. Funds from the book launch will get me on to Amazon.