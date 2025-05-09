It's double-trouble for Kettering peregrines as two chicks hatch with two to go

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering’s resident peregrine falcons have welcomed not one but two babies into the world today (May 9).

The webcam superstars’ nest box on Kettering’s ‘parish’ church of St Peter & St Paul in Market Place is being closely monitored with the high-flying birds brooding a clutch of four eggs.

Keen-eyed locals watching the Hawk and Owl Trust webcam have been expecting chicks to appear after changes in behaviour were spotted during the week

When the time for hatching arrives, the birds of prey can hear their yet-to-hatch chicks calling from the eggs.

A spokesman for the Hawk and Owl Trust said: “The first chick hatched around midnight and the second around 4am.

"The first feed by the falcon was at 9.40am.”

People can follow the lives of the birds 24-hours a day with live feed of the nest broadcast on You Tube.

The high-flying guests revealed the fluffy white hatchlings during a feeding session – two speckled brown eggs remain on their high-rise medieval hideaway.

Kettering's peregrine falcons have successfully bred for the third year/Glyn Dobbs

Visitors to the town centre are used to craning their necks to get a glimpse of the pair of peregrine falcons that have claimed one of the towers as their home.

It’s the third year the attentive pair have successfully bred – they’ve produced eleven fledglings in that time.

The Hawk and Owl Trust said: “Much of what the trust does is carried out quietly, without drawing attention or seeking public acclaim. Your generous donations to either the Hawk and Owl Trust or St Peter & St Paul’s would be immensely helpful in sustaining this ongoing work.”

Once persecuted, improved legislation and protection has helped the birds to recover and they have now expanded into many urban areas. The species can nest on cliff-ledges, quarry faces, crags, sea-cliffs and man-made structures.

Peregrines are a Schedule 1 listed species of The Wildlife and Countryside Act. Peregrine falcons are the world’s fastest animal reaching in excess of 200mph in a dive, which makes them very effective hunters catching their prey in mid-air.

People are being asked to donate to the Hawk and Owl Trust or St Peter & St Paul Church to support the conservation effort.

To watch the peregrines online go to https://hawkandowltrust.org/live-cameras/kettering-peregrines