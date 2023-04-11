Today (April 11) marks 50 years since the Queen Mother visited Corby to open Queen’s Square.

She travelled a loop inside of Corby, starting in Queen’s Square, through Hazel Leys, through Beanfield and then back to the town centre.

As part of her visit, The Queen Mother officially opened Queen’s Square in the town centre, then travelled across Corby to the Beanfield estate where she visited one of the recently erected houses.

The Queen Mother visits Oundle School in 1956

She then made her way back to the town centre to the Civic Centre, where she attended a reception.

Here’s a look at the itinerary from the day:

3pm

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, attended by the Lady-in-Waiting and the Private Secretary, will arrive at Spencer Court, Corby, and will be received by Her Majesty’s Lieutenant for the County of Northamptonshire.

Map of Queen's Square from the day of the Queen Mother's visit

Her Majesty will proceed into Queen’s Square.

3.03pm

Lieutenant-Colonel Wallace will invite Her Majesty to proceed to the saluting base in Queen’s Square for the Royal Salute. Her Majesty will then inspect the Guard of Honour provided by the 7th (V) Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment, and the Band of the Corps of Royal Engineers.

3.08pm

A map of the 'Royal Route' taken on the day

Her Majesty, escorted by four pipers of the British Steel Corporation Pipe Band, will be conducted to the dais in Queen’s Square.

When Her Majesty ascends the dais, a bouquet of flowers will be presented by Miss Jacqueline Carr, daughter of a Member of Corby Development Corporation.

The Chairman, Corby Development Corporation, Sir Henry Chisholm, will invite Her Majesty to declare Queen’s Square open.

Her Majesty will declare Queen’s Square open and will unveil a commemorative plaque.

The Chairman, Urban District Council of Corby, will thank Her Majesty.

3.27pm

Her Majesty will be conducted through Queen’s Square by the Chairman, Corby Development Corporation, and will view the shops.

3.35pm

Her Majesty will proceed to the Development Corporation Offices at 9 Queen’s Square.

The Chairman, Corby Development Corporation, will show Her Majesty a model of the Town Centre and a map of the town from which he will explain the various developments.

3.50pm

Her Majesty will proceed through the arcade to enter her car in the north-east corner of Queen’s Square.

3.52pm

Her Majesty will proceed by car from Queen’s Square along Corporation Street into George Street, Turner Road, Gainsborough Road and Farmstead Road, to Beanfield.

4pm

Her Majesty will be conducted by the Chairman, Corby Development Corporation, through one of the Corporation’s Houses erected in the Beanfield neighbourhood.

4.10pm

Her Majesty will proceed by car along Farmstead Road, Beanfield Avenue, Cottingham Road, Elizabeth Street, Alexandra Road.

4.20pm

Her Majesty will arrive at the Civic Centre where she will be received by the Chairman, Urban District Council of Corby.

4.26pm

Her Majesty will proceed to the foyer of the Festival Hall and will be received by the Chairman, Corby Development Corporation.

The Corby Silver Band played at the Festivall Hall on the day from 4pm to 5pm.

4.30pm

Her Majesty will attend a Reception given by Corby Development Corporation.

5pm

Her Majesty will leave the Civic Centre by Car.

To read more about the Queen Mother’s visit to Corby visit corby.gov.uk

