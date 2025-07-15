‘It’s about giving back’ – Vic Farm Fest returns to Wellingborough club for day of live music, street food, and fundraising for county hospice
The VFCA Gleneagles Social Club in Grafton Close, Wellingborough will play host the the annual event which hopes to provide ‘old fashioned fun’ in support of a good cause.
A Vic Farm spokesman said: “This isn’t about big stages or big ticket prices.
“It’s about music, connection, and giving back. Cransley Hospice provides outstanding care to families across our area, and we’re proud to support them this year.
"You don’t need to plan months ahead or spend a fortune. Just show up with your friends, your family, or even just yourself, and soak up a day that’s all about community, connection, and good old-fashioned fun.”
While previous festivals have raised funds for a range of local causes including Ups N Downs in 2024, proceeds from Vic Farm Fest this year will go to Cransley Hospice, the Kettering-based that charity that provides end-of-life care to people across north Northamptonshire.
The Kamikaze Run, which debuted last year, will see participants race kids’ electric ride-on cars from Redwell Leisure Centre to Vic Farm, navigating through a maze of obstacles along the way.
A spokesman added: “Whether you’ve been every year or this will be your first time, we’d love to welcome you.
“It’s going to be a great day - and every ticket sold helps Cransley Hospice continue their vital work.
"We’re also incredibly grateful to those supporting the event behind the scenes - including Harrisons Wellingborough, one of our main sponsors for 2025.”
Adult tickets cost £7.50, but can be bought for £5 if booked in advance, and under 18s cost £2.50, and must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Members of Vic Farm Club will gain entry for free.
Organisers advise people book in advance, as ticket availability may be limited on the day.
