It's a chick! Kettering church peregrine falcons' first egg hatches
The pair’s nest box on Kettering’s ‘parish’ church of St Peter & St Paul is being monitored by the Hawk and Owl Trust with live pictures available throughout the day.
Earlier than expected, the high-flying guests revealed one of the speckled brown eggs had hatched when the birds swapped over nest-sitting duties on their high-rise medieval hideaway.
Previously, visitors to the town centre have been craning their necks to get a glimpse of the pair of peregrine falcons that have claimed one of the towers as their home.
But bird fans can watch all the nesting action thanks to the webcam installed by the Hawk and Owl Trust as they monitor the lofty nest site.
A spokesman for the Hawk and Owl Trust said: “Hopefully the remaining two will hatch over the next couple of days.”
Four eggs had been laid that had been due to hatch on or around May 20.
The Hawk and Owl Trust said: “Much of what the trust does is carried out quietly, without drawing attention or seeking public acclaim. Your generous donations to either the Hawk and Owl Trust or St Peter & St Paul’s would be immensely helpful in sustaining this ongoing work.”
To watch the peregrines online go to https://hawkandowltrust.org/live-cameras/kettering-peregrines.
