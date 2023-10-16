'It means the world' - Kettering carer Karen so proud as she wins national award

Karen Whitney celebrates with her award.

A Kettering care home worker who goes the extra mile to help residents says winning a national award means the world to her.

Karen Whitney, who works at Claremont Parkway Care Home in Holdenby, beat hundreds of nominees to be crowned national carer of the year in the 2023 Barchester Care Awards.

Karen’s win was announced at a special ceremony last week to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Barchester’s exemplary staff members.

She said: “I just can’t believe I have been named the national winner.

"I am so proud and so thankful to everyone who nominated and voted for me. It means the world to be recognised for doing the job I love.”

The care home’s general manager, Natalie Maxwell, said: “This is such a fantastic achievement, to be named the best across the entire Barchester business – the whole home is so proud of her.

"Karen is such an asset to our home. When not supporting our residents with their care needs, Karen goes the extra mile to provide them with stimulating activities tailored to their particular likes; she continually ensures our residents have everything they need for mind, body and soul!”