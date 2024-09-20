iStore officially opens its doors at Rushden Lakes hoping to give 'exceptional service' to Apple fans
iStore is a leading Apple authorised retailer, and offers a wide selection of Apple products, including the latest iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10 and accessories, as well as repairs to damaged devices.
It will be open for service appointments starting September 25.
Will Mayes, Head of Marketing at iStore said: “We are thrilled to open our newest iStore at Rushden Lakes.
“We are passionate about Apple products and dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional service and support. Whether you are a seasoned Apple user or just starting out, we are here to help.”
The iStore has set up shop in unit 14 of the shopping complex, next to White Stuff and Clarks, which was formerly home to Paperchase before the company closed all of its UK branches in spring 2023.
The Rushden Lakes location marks the company’s 14th in the UK.
