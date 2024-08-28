Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to Rushden Lakes will soon be able to enjoy shopping at a new ‘iStore’ that is due to move onto the retail park.

The iStore will occupy the currently-vacant unit next to White Stuff and Clarks, formerly home to Paperchase – before the company closed all of its UK branches in spring 2023.

A social media post from Rushden Lakes has confirmed that the new venture is ‘coming soon.’

The closest iStore, which stocks the latest Apple products and accessories as well as to repairs Apple devices, is currently in Northampton. There are currently 13 in the UK.