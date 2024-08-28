iStore 'coming soon' to Rushden Lakes as 'premium reseller' of iPhone tech giant set to occupy vacant unit at retail park
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visitors to Rushden Lakes will soon be able to enjoy shopping at a new ‘iStore’ that is due to move onto the retail park.
The iStore will occupy the currently-vacant unit next to White Stuff and Clarks, formerly home to Paperchase – before the company closed all of its UK branches in spring 2023.
A social media post from Rushden Lakes has confirmed that the new venture is ‘coming soon.’
The closest iStore, which stocks the latest Apple products and accessories as well as to repairs Apple devices, is currently in Northampton. There are currently 13 in the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.