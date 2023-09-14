Islip WMC raise £1253 for Cando Care Wellbeing Centre
Since early in the year Skittle teams playing in a league sponsored by Carlsberg & Marstons along with raffles have raised the sum of £1253 for Cando Care Wellbeing centre
Managing Director and staff member Kathleen Meredith who plays in one of the Islip teams was really appreciative of what the members and all the teams who play in the league have done to help raise such a large amount
Cando Care now in its tenth year are based at Irthlingborough Library and provide day care for vulnerable, lonely and those with dementia.
''We are a non for profit organisation and don't receive any goverment funding, so donations like this make such a difference to our service users to help with such things as overheads, buying craft equipment, entertainment and outings''. said Kathleen Meredith
Staff and volunteers themselves help with fundraising throughout the year, our next one will be at Higham Ferrers Christmas Sparkle on Saturday 18th November. So come along and see us there.
''Coming here today we saw what a great atmosphere, and what a good job all the staff and volunteers do to make it a good day for everyone''. said Terry Gunn Islip WMC Steward.
If you want to know more about what Cando Care do, or are interested in being a volunteer inside the centre or as a driver contact us on 07741 651170 or email [email protected] or www.candocarecic.co.uk or follow us on facebook