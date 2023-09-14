News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Islip WMC raise £1253 for Cando Care Wellbeing Centre

Skittles matches and raffles held by teams at Islip WMC have raised £1253 for Cando Care Wellbeing Day Care Centre in Irthlingborough
By christopher orourkeContributor
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Since early in the year Skittle teams playing in a league sponsored by Carlsberg & Marstons along with raffles have raised the sum of £1253 for Cando Care Wellbeing centre

Managing Director and staff member Kathleen Meredith who plays in one of the Islip teams was really appreciative of what the members and all the teams who play in the league have done to help raise such a large amount

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cando Care now in its tenth year are based at Irthlingborough Library and provide day care for vulnerable, lonely and those with dementia.

Cheque presentation to Kathleen Meredith by Paul (left) Terry Islip WMC Cheque presentation to Kathleen Meredith by Paul (left) Terry Islip WMC
Cheque presentation to Kathleen Meredith by Paul (left) Terry Islip WMC
Most Popular

''We are a non for profit organisation and don't receive any goverment funding, so donations like this make such a difference to our service users to help with such things as overheads, buying craft equipment, entertainment and outings''. said Kathleen Meredith

Staff and volunteers themselves help with fundraising throughout the year, our next one will be at Higham Ferrers Christmas Sparkle on Saturday 18th November. So come along and see us there.

''Coming here today we saw what a great atmosphere, and what a good job all the staff and volunteers do to make it a good day for everyone''. said Terry Gunn Islip WMC Steward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you want to know more about what Cando Care do, or are interested in being a volunteer inside the centre or as a driver contact us on 07741 651170 or email [email protected] or www.candocarecic.co.uk or follow us on facebook