Isham village shop on A509 to reopen as licensing application submitted for approval
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Isham village shop, has most recently traded My Isham Winee and RM News, Food and Wine but has been closed for more than six years.
Now an application has been submitted to North Northants Council for a premises licence to sell alcohol under the name Isham Quickstop.
Applicant Stephanie Ganay, has applied to trade from the shop in Kettering Road, Monday to Sunday from 7am to 11pm, and villagers have welcomed the ‘positive’ news.
One neighbour said: “It’s all positive. It will be lovely to have a shop in the village again. Hopefully people will use it.”
For more details go to the North Northants Council licensing register page https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/licensing/licensing-register and search for 24/01487/LAPNEW.
To comment on the application email [email protected] or send a letter to North Northamptonshire Council, Regulatory Services Licensing Administration Team, Thrapston Offices, Cedar Drive, Thrapston NN14 4LZ.
Comments must be submitted by Monday, September 16, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.