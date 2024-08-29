Isham village shop on A509 to reopen as licensing application submitted for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Villagers – and the hundreds of motorists who pass through Isham – could soon have easy access to an off-licence store on the main route between Kettering and Wellingborough.

Isham village shop, has most recently traded My Isham Winee and RM News, Food and Wine but has been closed for more than six years.

Now an application has been submitted to North Northants Council for a premises licence to sell alcohol under the name Isham Quickstop.

Applicant Stephanie Ganay, has applied to trade from the shop in Kettering Road, Monday to Sunday from 7am to 11pm, and villagers have welcomed the ‘positive’ news.

Isham village shop is set to reopen as Isham Quickstop/National World

One neighbour said: “It’s all positive. It will be lovely to have a shop in the village again. Hopefully people will use it.”

For more details go to the North Northants Council licensing register page https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/licensing/licensing-register and search for 24/01487/LAPNEW.

To comment on the application email [email protected] or send a letter to North Northamptonshire Council, Regulatory Services Licensing Administration Team, Thrapston Offices, Cedar Drive, Thrapston NN14 4LZ.

Comments must be submitted by Monday, September 16, 2024.