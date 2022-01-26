Is this UK's most talented PE class? Kettering school's THREE international athletes

Most school year groups have a pupil who others consider to be sportiest.

But picking them out at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) is a little bit trickier - because THREE top athletes share one class.

Sixth form students Molly Luthayi, Joseph Humphries and Gracie Murray, who are all in the same A-Level PE group, have been recognised for their sporting talents and will all take to the international stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L-R: Molly Luthayi, Gracie Murray and Joseph Humphries in their respective sports

Molly was recently called up to represent England at rugby, being selected for the nation's under 18 women side for 2022.

As well as continuing with her regular training sessions, she will be taking part in monthly training camps with the national squad as they prepare for their first match against Scotland next month.

It's a superb achievement for the teenager who has been involved in the sport since the age of nine, honing her skills at Kettering Rugby Football Club.

She said: “I am really excited for this next challenge with England.

"My family have been my greatest support throughout this journey and I am looking forward to this next opportunity.”

Classmate Joseph is continuing to make his mark in wakeboarding and is set to join the Team GB squad for a special training camp in Mallorca next month.

Joseph has been a member of Baston Water Ski Club in Lincolnshire since he was three-years-old and, at the age of 11, he was first selected to represent Team GB when he competed in the European Championships.

He has won a national wakeboarding title every year since 2016.

And a third A-Level PE student, Gracie, is making inroads in the world of golf.

She began playing golf at the age of 10 and became a member of Kettering Golf Club shortly after.

Gracie has recently taken up a sports scholarship to study at Mount Mercy University in Iowa, USA, once she has completed her studies at KBA.

KBA's assistant principal Stephen Fraher - who was crowned a world powerlifting champion last year - said: “All of our students deserve the wonderful opportunities that have been granted to them and it is fantastic to see their talents being recognised.

"They are each outstanding sportspeople and have shown the drive and determination necessary to make it to an elite level throughout their time at KBA. They have been excellent role models to the younger students across the school and we wish them all the best of luck moving forwards.”

Dino Di Salvo, principal at KBA, added: “Seeing Molly, Joseph and Gracie excel in their respective sports has made the entire school community immensely proud. At KBA, we are committed to providing an education with character to all our young people.