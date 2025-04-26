Irthlingborough siblings crowned world champions in Wicksteed Park puddle jump competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of Irthlingborough siblings have been crowned world champions in Wicksteed Park’s annual puddle jump competition.

The three Panter children’s splashing performance couldn’t be split by the judging panel with the title being shared.

Their efforts left Eli Panter, four, and his three-year-old twin sisters Maia and Neeve covered in glory and head to toe in mud.

Proud Mum Hayley Panter said: “My three just love jumping in muddy puddles. They often have competitions between themselves to see who can make the biggest splash. The muddier the better. They are delighted to have won!”

Wicksteed Park World Puddle Jumping Champions Eli Panter, four, and his three-year-old twin sisters Maia and Neeve from Irthlingborough /Wicksteed Park

The championships have been held by Wicksteed Park, Kettering, since 2013, with competitors submitting video entries taken at the park, or in any suitable puddle.

Judges give scores based on the height of the jump, enthusiasm, distance of splash and stickability – the amount of mud left clinging to each competitor.

Eli, Maia and Neeve have won a family day out at the park and will each receive a free cuddly toy of park mascot Wicky Bear.

The event has attracted many thousands of entries over the years, with previous winners including a nine-year-old girl from Kettering and a three-year-old boy from Monmouthshire in Wales, with entries coming from as far away as Australia.

Wicksteed Park World Puddle Jumping Champions four-year-old Eli Panter (on right) and his three-year-old twin sisters Neeve and Maia from Irthlingborough /Wicksteed Park

Wicksteed Park Director Kelly Richardson said: “We’ve never had joint winners of the World Puddle Jumping Championships before but Eli, Maia and Neeve showed such enthusiasm and generated so many muddy splashes that there was no way we could separate them and they are all deserved winners.

“The competition might be over but anyone is welcome to visit the park, find a puddle or make a splash at the lakeside and start practising for next year.”

The park is running Time for Tots takeover every Thursday and Friday during term time, encouraging little ones to get outdoors and explore, join in a nature or craft activity or say hello to Wicky Bear during his park walkabouts.

Wristbands are £10 per person online and £12 on the day, with children under 0.9m free with a paying adult. £3 individual ride tickets are also be available to purchase. All the park’s rides and attractions will be open every weekend during May and throughout the May half-term holiday.

For further information go to wicksteedpark.org.