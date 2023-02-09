Irthlingborough Junior School highlight the plight of the planet’s eco systems

Endangered species have been spotted in and around Irthlingborough as junior school pupils take part in a week-long conference.

Irthlingborough Junior School is holding a COP (conference of parties) to raise awareness of the environment globally and close to home.

As well as guest speakers, pupils have been bird watching, planting trees and flowers, litter picking and dressing as at-risk animals.

Year 3 teacher and COP week organiser Ellen White said: “We want to become an Eco School. We had so many ideas we put a lot of them into one week. Each child will make a personal pledge how they can make a difference, that’s 400 children.”

Rushden Lakes shared how they deal with waste and recycling. Stanwick Lakes staff has set up a wildlife video camera in the Forest School site.

Each year group will fundraise to adopt orangutan, panda, turtles and elephants through the World Wildlife Fund.

1 . Irthlingborough Junior School COP week wildlife warriors Turtle fan 10-year-old Albie Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Irthlingborough Junior School COP week wildlife warriors Some of the children representing endangered animals with Ellen White organiser Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Irthlingborough Junior School COP week wildlife warriors Panda power Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . Irthlingborough Junior School COP week wildlife warriors Year 3 Orangutans Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales