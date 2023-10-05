Irthlingborough Nursery and Infant School continues to be good following latest Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils, staff and governors from Irthlingborough Nursery and Infant school are feeling great after its inspection in the summer term.

Ofsted carried out a two-day visit to the school in July and and the inspector’s report has now been published online.

The inspector said the school ‘continues to be good’ and was full of praise for the way the school prioritises the personal development of the children.

The report says: “This is a happy school. Pupils are keen to learn.

"Staff enjoy coming to work and being part of a supportive team.

"Parents have nothing but good things to say about the education, care and support their children receive.

"Leaders want the best for every pupil.

"They have set high standards for pupils’ behaviour and attitudes.

"Staff model and teach these expectations consistently so that pupils realise what it means to be a good learner.

"Pupils understand the importance of their school rules – ‘ready, respectful, and safe’.

"Pupils know that they must be great walkers, great listeners, and great talkers – this is ‘the Irthlingborough way’.”

The inspector said pupils say it is easy to make friends at Irthlingborough Nursery and Infant School and pupils feel secure in this ‘nurturing environment’.

The report says: “One pupil captured the views of others perfectly when they said, ‘All the adults are kind here and that makes me safe – I never

feel scared or sad here.’”

The report also recognised the school’s ambitious and well-organised curriculum which is enriched by a wide range of trips, events and visitors.

The inspector said: “They open pupils’ minds to the diverse world around them.”

Staff were also praised for being ‘passionate and committed’.

Headteacher Jan Marshall said: “We are very pleased with how the report reflects the core values of our school and the personalised comments from staff, children and parents from our school community which were used in the report.

"INIS is a great place for children to learn and develop in all areas and this is at the heart of this report.”

Irthlingborough Nursery and Infant School in Scarborough Street, Irthlingborough is part of the Learning for Life Education Trust.