Open Gardens, a group of gardening enthusiasts, are hosting a weekend for locals to Irthlingborough to enjoy the town’s gardens this April.

The open weekend on April 29 and 30 is taking place ahead of the 2023 Christian Aid Week, which runs from May 14 until May 20, and gives people the opportunity to see some of the town’s beautiful green spaces as the opening act of spring makes natural areas come to life.

Approximately 12 gardens will be open across the town, but the total may vary from day to day.

Spring has green areas looking beautiful again

Organisers Margaret Bull and Alan Mayes said: “Come and experience our gardens in the spring, including some that are new to our event.

"Gardens opening include leafy backyards, some with stunning vistas over the Nene Valley, fascinating gardens within gardens, ponds and water features.

“There will be refreshments, craft sales and plant sales in some gardens.

“All proceeds will be for the work of Christian Aid, to help make a real difference for our global neighbours. After the damage caused by Cyclone Freddy, the need for assistance is greater than ever.

Irthlingborough has plenty of green spaces

“We decided to host our open gardens because it’s a lovely way to share what we enjoy with others and to give hope to those in desperate need throughout the world.”

Christian Aid is a charitable organisation that, for more than 75 years, has campaigned and taken action to tackle the global poverty issue head-on, including helping people to ‘become more resilient to shocks and disasters such as drought, climate change and hurricanes’.

Money raised will help Christian Aid’s partners to empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty by giving people the skills to grow more resilient crops, restore soil fertility, increase harvests and to join cooperatives to earn more for their crops.

There is a particular focus on helping those who were affected by Cyclone Freddy earlier this year. The storm travelled through parts of the Indian Ocean in February and March 2023, having a severe impact on countries including Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion, and parts of southern Africa.