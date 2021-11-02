Irthlingborough e-scooter rider slashed with knife in robbery attempt
The incident took place on Sunday, October 31
A man who was riding his e-scooter in Irthlingborough High Street was slashed on the arm in a knifepoint attempted robbery.
The victim in his 50s had been on the scooter between 7pm and 7.30pm when a boy demanded he hand it over.
After refusing, the boy, wearing a white Adidas tracksuit top and blue jeans, took out a knife and slashed the man.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s was robbed in High Street, Irthlingborough.
"The incident happened on Sunday, October 31, between 7pm and 7.30pm, when a man riding an e-scooter was approached by a boy who demanded the scooter from him.
"When the victim refused, the boy pulled out a knife and slashed his arm, causing a gash.
"The suspect is described as a white boy, about 5ft 8in, of average build and wearing a white Adidas tracksuit top and blue jeans.
"Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 21000634124.