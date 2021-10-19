Irthlingborough dog attack leaves boys with scratches and a head injury

Police have issued a CCTV photo of a man they think might be able to help them with the incident

A dog attack in an Irthlingborough park left two brothers with scratches to their bodies and one with a head injury.

The dog, which was with a man but off the lead, ran up to two boys and jumped up on them causing scratch marks on their arms and bodies.

After being scratched, one of the boys was knocked over and hit his head on a car, causing him to be injured.

The boys' mum scared the dog off after which it attacked another dog being walked by its owner.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Officers investigating an incident in Irthlingborough where a dog injured two children and tried to attack a female dog walker are appealing to identify a man who may have useful information.

"At around 4.40pm on Friday, October 8, a mother and her two children were at a park off Randall Close when an off-the-lead dog ran up to the children and jumped up at them, causing scratch marks to the boys’ torsos and arms, before it caused one of the boys to fall and hit his head on a parked car, causing redness and swelling.

"The child’s mother was then able to scare the dog away, before it ran over to a woman walking her dog nearby and tried to jump up at her and attack her dog. A man then appeared and put the dog on a leash before walking away with it.