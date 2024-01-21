Irthlingborough day centre that supports local elderly and disabled people needs new volunteers to help continue its mission
and live on Freeview channel 276
Irthlingborough College Street Day Centre, which provides essential care and socialising opportunities to the elderly and disabled, is on the lookout for volunteers to help continue its mission.
In 1978 the College Street Centre for the Elderly and Disabled was opened by the Old Peoples Welfare Association, and almost 47 years later is now owned and managed by the trustees.
When healthcare and social isolation can prove to be challenging obstacles to overcome, volunteers always welcome people through its doors.
Vivian Chettle, trustee and treasurer the centre, said: "Most of the elderly people just like to come for a chat. They all come in, get settled, have their cup of coffee and biscuit, and then for the next half hour they call the NHS service and Irthlingborough doctors, and then they start on politics and what they’ve watched on the telly. It’s the same every week, and it makes me laugh.
"In a small town in Irthlingborough there’s a lot to do, but it’s getting them in in the first place. Once you get them in, you can keep them, but it’s that initial getting them through the door.
"Everybody mucks in together and we have a real laugh.”
The centre was purpose built using funds raised from the community, and today is registered with Age UK Northampton and is a member organisation of SERVE of Rushden.
Volunteers are always looking to find new ways to keep people active and entertained, including a new exercise class in collaboration with Northamptonshire Sport planned for the spring.
The entre runs lunch clubs for residents of Irthlingborough in need of a good meal, companionship, and social contact with others.
On Mondays, volunteers collect the housebound from their homes, and on the other days members make their own way to the centre. Freshly prepared and made meals are served by a team of volunteers, and are available on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Vivian added: “We offer support and their families are happy that they are in a safe & warm environment."
"The operation of the centre is made possible by the hard work of the committee and the volunteer helpers and drivers and all others who give their support.
Volunteers are now needed to help either at the centre or to help drive to collect the members, and so organisers are asking for the help of those who can spare a couple of hours a week or a month.
Experience is not necessary as training can be given if required. People who are eager to offer their services should call Janice on 01933 681373, or the centre on 01933 651241.