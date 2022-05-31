Irthlingborough cafe celebrates Jubilee with breakfast special

Michelle Smith manager of Café@25 with their celebration Jubilee breakfast

An Irthlingborough cafe is serving up a Jubilee special this week to mark The Queen’s 70 years on the throne and to give back to their community.

Café@25 will be celebrating the Jubilee all week with their very own Jubilee breakfast – and they’re giving two breakfasts away for free every day.

It’s a full English breakfast and includes sausages, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, black pudding, beans, mushrooms and toast as well as a drink – all for just a fiver.

Jim Freeman, owner of Café@25, said: “Things are tough right now and I think the worst is still to come so I wanted to give something back to the community.

“We’re a community café and that means a lot to a lot of people.

“We’re really looking forward to the Jubilee, it’s one of those events that has a real feel-good factor.”