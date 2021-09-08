Irthlingborough 'buzzing' after market returns to town after more than 75 years

The first Irthlingborough market to be held since the end of the Second World War has been hailed a success with the town 'buzzing' with activity and stalls doing a brisk trade.

Brainchild of resident Nicki Joynes, owner of Artlenock Artistry, the gift market was supported by Irthlingborough Town Council to boost the independent businesses hit by the pandemic.

Selling gifts and crafts the morning market was officially opened by Mayor of Irthlingborough Pauline Boyer, who cut the ribbon after town crier Cllr John Farrar called people to Parsons Green off the high street.

Mayor of Irthlingborough Cllr Pauline Boyer cut the ribbon

Reintroduced by Irthlingborough Town Council, the positive response to the market has been welcomed by organisers.

Cllr Caroline Cross said: "Irthlingborough’s first market since the war was a huge success. Residents came out in their droves. The town is buzzing with activity and plans and hope for the future. We have community spirit. We have Irthlingborough Lakes and Meadows. How lucky we are."

St Peter’s Church welcomed visitors and the Methodist Church coffee morning provided refreshments.

Cllr Cross said: "The traders did well, as did the businesses on the High Street. A stallholder told me that it was friendliness of the people which struck him."

Nicki Joynes from Artlenock Artistry had the idea for the market

Nicki Joynes, who makes handcrafted personalised giftware, had contacted the council with her vision of the market and has been delighted with the venture's success.

Using her crafting contacts, Ms Joynes organised the traders who all came from within a 15-mile radius and she hopes that the market could become a regular fixture in Irthlingborough.

She said: "I could not have expected it to go as well as it did and I have been blown away by the support from both the stall holders and residents.

"We saw a significant number of visitors to Parsons Green and many of the traders have contacted me to say how friendly the people of the town were and they had enjoyed the event very much and that from a business prospective it had been very positive.

From Irthlingborough, Christine Phillips, owner of Nellie's Attic who makes knitted items

"I think it would be good if we could have another market."

September will be a busy month for the town with an archaeological dig taking place for two weeks, the Heritage Open Day on Saturday, September 11, and a town council-organised park run on Saturday, September 18.

Cllr Cross added: "There’s plenty more coming up in this happening town. The College Street Centre is open again for lunch clubs and activities, the newly formed WI is meeting regularly and the Scouts who have been in the town for 112 years, are thriving.

"We have the annual book sale on Saturday, October 9, and the Christmas Fair at St Peter’s Church and I-Grow’s Christmas Fest on Saturday, December 4, and Santa about Town will be bringing festive joy to all."

Philip Hutchinson from Raunds with his hand carved wooden gifts sold to raise money for the NSPCC

Mum and daughter from Rushden and Higham, Wendy Jones and Carol Dunford

The market was held on Parsons Green