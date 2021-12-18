Irthlingborough brain injury charity gifted personalised hampers by county solicitors

Headway East Northants will be handing out 40 personalised Christmas hampers thanks to a kind donation from a firm of solicitors.

The charity helps adults living with an acquired brain injury and members of the charity will be sent festive treats following the support of law firm Shoosmiths.

Established in 1999 as an affiliation of Headway UK, the brain injury association, Headway East Northants operates an activity centre facility in Irthlingborough.

L-R: Janine Willis, Claire Phillips and Terry O’Keefe (all appearing from Headway East Northants)

It provides a range of services for people aged 18 and over that have an acquired brain injury including counselling, education and respite care, with support also provided to their families.

Claire Phillips, centre manager at Headway East Northants, said: “We were delighted to receive Shoosmiths’ offer of support which is enabling us to gift a personalised Christmas hamper to our clients and their families.

“As we all know, it has been another challenging year and due to Covid-19 we were unable to take everyone out for Christmas lunch. However, with Shoosmiths’ funding, we can continue to spread some joy during the festive period.”

Shoosmiths was founded in Northampton in 1845. The firm now operates 13 offices across the UK.

Sharine Burgess, partner and joint head of Shoosmiths’ Northampton office, said: “Headway East Northants provides critical services to those living with an acquired brain injury as well as their families. Alongside Headway UK, the charity is helping people to move forward after suffering a brain injury, enabling many to improve their quality of life and gain new independence.