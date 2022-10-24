Irthlingborough animal rescue charity has one dog stolen as another is dumped

Staff at an Irthlingborough animal rehoming centre say they are devastated after one of their rescue dogs was stolen from their charity HQ.

Harley, a neutered black Jack Russell-Pug cross, was found missing from Nanna (Northamptonshire Animals Needing Nurturing and Adoption) at about the same time a dog named Sassy was dumped there.

The founder of Nanna has appealed for help to track down the missing animal and for her safe return.

Harley and Sassy

Petrina Alderman said: “Everybody at the charity is devastated. We are worried sick for her. Sadly, without witnesses, we cannot prove the person who dumped Sassy knows where Harley is.

“We have been working with the police, since Friday, trying to get Harley back.

“I beg everyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Harley to contact the police on 101, quoting the crime number 22000616096. This is so very important to give evidence to the police of the whereabouts of our dog.

”Everybody’s pet is their passion. Just because you give it up doesn’t mean you don’t love them.”

Harley with inset Sassy

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened sometime between 10pm on Thursday, October 20, and 11.30am on Friday, October 21, when the unknown offender/s came onto the site and stole a dog (cross between a Jack Russell and a Pug).

“Anyone with information should contact us using reference number 22000616096.”

Advice from The Dogs Trust:

If your dog is stolen then you can feel helpless and have no idea where to start looking for them. But here are some practical things you can do to give you the best chance of being reunited with your pooch.

Harley had been stolen from the Irthlingborough animal charity NANNA

- Report the theft to the police straight away. Make sure you get a crime reference number and insist that your dog is recorded as stolen and not missing.

- Report the theft of your dog to your local authority dog warden.

- Notify your microchip database provider.

- Ask local rescue centres, animal charities and vet practices to keep an eye out for your dog.