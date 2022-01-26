Irchester’s Animals In Need purchases new incubator thanks to company’s donation

An animal rescue charity in Northamptonshire has purchased a new incubator thanks to a donation from a house building company.

Animals in Need in Irchester is dedicated to rescuing sick, injured, trapped and distressed wild and domestic animals.

Mulberry Homes recently donated £700 to the charity, which allowed founder Annie Marriott to purchase the much-needed equipment that will provide a safe, controlled space for domestic and wild animals in need.

Lizzie Collins, Wildlife Manager at Animals In Need.

Annie said: “Every year we rescue and rehabilitate thousands of wildlife casualties as well as rescue and rehome hundreds of companion animals.

“As a charity which is totally public funded by kind donations, we are truly grateful to Mulberry Homes and for every donation we receive from businesses and the public, as it helps us to keep helping animals in need.”

Mulberry Homes’ contribution was shared as part of its 2022 community fund – The Mulberry Community Chest – where the housebuilder provides monthly donations to organisations and charities local to its developments.

Animals In Need was selected as the developer’s chosen charity for January to receive a donation as the company is building Steeple View Chase development, off Farndish Road, in Irchester.

Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, added: “We are delighted to kickstart our community chest for 2022 by supporting Animals in Need.

“It is a very deserving charity with a highly dedicated team, who work hard to support and aid local animals in any way they can.

“Our wonderful Senior Ledger Clerk, Abigail Lloyd, was able to introduce us to the charity as she volunteers for them in her spare time.”