Irchester weight loss consultant wins 5 Star award from Slimming World

A weight loss expert from Irchester has won a 5 Star award for the work she does in helping more than 100 people in the area to lose weight every week.

Amie, who runs the Irchester Slimming World group, has been given the award by the national slimming club because of her success in supporting local slimmers to reach their dream weights, improve their health and change their lives.

The accolade is given to Slimming World consultants who successfully build a vibrant and dynamic group of more than 100 members, and when the service they provide is so good that members keep coming week after week because they’re losing weight and wouldn’t miss their weekly group for anything.

Amie with her 5 Star award (left)

It’s the first time Amie has been awarded the prize since the award was launched this year.

She said: “I am delighted to have received the 5 Star award on behalf of the Irchester group.

"I feel passionately about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way that I did when I lost 6st with Slimming World in 2012.

"Losing weight made me feel happier and healthier and gave me so much more confidence.

"I became a consultant because I wanted to share that feeling and help other people to achieve the same success I had myself.

"Seeing the members in my group – mums, dads, grandmas and young people too – reach their target weight is so rewarding and receiving this award is just the icing on the cake.

“This award belongs to the Irchester group’s members.

"They’re the ones who make the group the success that it is, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, obviously, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.

“The Irchester group has really put healthy weight loss on the map in Northants.

"Together, they’ve lost an amazing 57st 6lbs this year.

"Obesity is at record levels everywhere and with 68 per cent of adults in the Rushden area being affected, lots of people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day.

"So anything that helps people to lose weight by adopting healthy eating habits and becoming more active is making a difference – both to

themselves and future generations of children, too.”

If Amie continues her success, she could be in the running for a silver or gold award.

She said: “I’m over the moon to have become a 5 Star consultant and now I’m going for gold, although I feel like I’ve already struck gold – I have a

fabulous job that I absolutely love and great friends in the members.

"I’m very lucky and I truly believe I have the best job in the world.” ­

Amie first trained as a consultant for Slimming World at their national training academy in Derbyshire almost 11.5 years ago.

Every consultant goes through an in-depth training programme and is awarded diplomas in nutrition and the psychology of weight management, as well as successfully running their own slimming business.

Amie has run multiple groups across the area over the years and currently runs two sessions in the Irchester group on a Saturday.

Having helped hundreds of members lose weight over the years, Amie is now continuing from her success in group and embarking on a new journey, training to become a team developer, where she will manage a local team of six consultants, who run 15 groups across Nene Valley.

Now Amie and Slimming World is looking for people who have lost weight themselves with the organisation, people who can share their own weight loss

success to build a new career.

Slimming World consultants are all former members.

The role is part-time, with the potential to earn between £100 to £400 a week for working 10 to 20 flexible hours as a self-employed franchisee.

In-depth training is offered with Slimming World, as well as administrative support, centralised marketing and PR, stock services, a host of up-to-the-minute support plus nutrition and research expertise.

Anyone looking for a career that offers opportunities for growth, development and flexibility around family life could find that opening a Slimming World group offers the perfect solution.

There are opportunities across the whole of the UK and Ireland.

For more information call Amie on 07730 795235 or go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk/careers