Irchester showhome opens tomorrow

Nosey neighbours will be able to get a peek at the new homes on offer in Irchester as the development’s showhomes open for business.

Mulberry Homes will be opening the site to the public in Irchester tomorrow (Saturday, October 1) at the Steeple View Chase development, off Farndish Road.

The event will start from 11am and run through until 4pm with entertainment provided by The Northampton Morris Men.

CGI of The Cedar showhome at Steeple View Chase

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We’re extraordinarily proud of Steeple View Chase and are thrilled to be officially opening the doors to our fantastic showhomes. The whole Mulberry Homes team have put a lot of time, energy and love into making this development as special as it can be.

“We’re really looking forward to showing off our showhomes to the public and potential buyers this Saturday, and can’t wait to enjoy wonderful entertainment from The Northampton Morris Men.”

Steeple View Chase is a development of 54 two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Those with pre-booked appointments will be able to meet with the sales team and view the brand-new The Cedar and The Beechwood style showhomes.

A ‘Cedar’ detached three-bedroom home, is on the market for £414,950, the ‘Beechwood’, a detached, three-storey, four-bedroom home, is £539,950.