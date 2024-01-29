Irchester Players transported to China to take on Aladdin for annual panto

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Audiences have been promised ‘huge laughs’ as Irchester Players prepare to bring Aladdin to the stage for their annual pantomime.

It is the fourth time the drama group has performed Aladdin – as the all singing, all dancing cast tell the story of our hero, his mum Widow Twankey and his brother Wishee Washee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The magical adventure starts as the evil Abanazar plans to become master of the world with help from the Genie of The Lamp and the Spirit Of The Ring.

Some of the cast of Aladdin/Irchester Players

Aladdin juggles saving the world and trying to hook up with the beautiful Princess Jasmine all taking place in Parsons Hall, Irchester.

The Director and CEO of the Irchester Player, Alex McKenzie said: “This production is another incredible pantomime for Irchester Players involving some huge laughs throughout.

"The cast and crew are working round the clock to put this fantastic production together and we are so excited to have our audience come and watch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By arrangement with Stage Right Creative Ltd and written by Alan P Frayn, Irchester Players have been busy in rehearsals so expect fantastic songs and dances throughout.

Aladdin/Irchester Players

Alex added: “We start an amazing four-day run on February 14 and ending on February 17, for five shows – two on Saturday, February 17.”

Irchester Players’ Aladdin takes place at Parsons Hall in High Street, Irchester. The show begins at 7.30pm each night with a 2pm show on the final Saturday. Doors open 45 minutes prior to each performance starting.

All tickets are £10 and can be booked at www.irchesterplayers.co.uk/boxoffice.