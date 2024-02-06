Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A housebuilder responsible for 54 new homes in Irchester has given a local performing arts charity a cash donation of £1,000.

The donation from Mulberry Homes will help support the charity put on future productions and allow Irchester Players to continue to invest in technical areas to help bring the productions to life.

Alex McKenzie, chief executive officer at Irchester Players, said: “On behalf of Irchester Players, thank you so much for to Mulberry Homes for their kind donation. This will help us once again to keep our charity going through such tough times.

Irchester Players put on shows locally through the year

“Donations like these are very important to our charity as these are one of the main things that keep our group going and allow us to continue to offer our services within the parish, especially our very successful youth division.”

The charity, Irchester Players, is comprised of a broad cross section of society with people of all ages, and provides recreation and other leisure activities to those in Northamptonshire in the interests of developing their physical and mental capabilities.

It aims to stage community based shows through the year, including a family pantomime in early to mid February then a revue, musical, play, or fundraising event later on in the year – usually around May and October.

Irchester Players first began as a play reading group in the 1970s, and grew into a performing arts outfit that prioritises community outreach and cohesion. It became a charitable incorporated association in 2018, and today goes the extra mile to deliver performing arts shows and training in the hope of benefitting the community.

Mulberry Homes is the name behind Steeple View Chase located off Farndish Road, which is a new development comprised of 54 three and four-bedroom homes.

The contribution comes as part of The Mulberry Community Chest, whereby the developer provides monthly donations to organisations and charities local to its developments.