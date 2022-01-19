Irchester Players back on stage with Dick Whittington panto - oh yes they are!

An amateur dramatic company will return to the stage with their production of Dick Whittington this February.

After a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic, Irchester Players will raise the curtain on the traditional panto favourite.

The cast have promised the usual 'laughs' and 'silliness', telling the rags to riches story of a Lord Mayor of London and his cat Tom.

The Irchester Players cast of Dick Whittington

Alex McKenzie, chief executive officer of Irchester Players, said: "We are so looking forward to being back on stage, performing our first pantomime in two years.

"We have a really talented cast from young to old, and this show will include all the usual laughs and silliness of pantomime. We can't wait for you to come and see it."

By arrangement with Stage Right Creative Ltd and written by Alan P Frayn, Irchester Players have been holding rehearsals to put on the show with hilarious songs and dance routines.

The opening night at the Parson's Hall is on Wednesday, February 9, and the show will continue until Saturday, February 12 - all starting at 7.30pm

Dick Whittington

There will be a matinee performance on Saturday, February 12, at 2pm, at Parsons Hall, Irchester. Doors open at 6.45pm for all evening performances and 1.15pm for the matinee.

Mr McKenzie added: "This is one you won’t want to miss - make sure you book tickets fast."