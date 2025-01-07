Irchester man charged with 17 offences across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire including burglary and theft from a motor vehicle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Gypsy Lane, Irchester, has appeared in court yesterday (January 6) after being charged with a string of burglaries and other offences.

40-year-old Kevin Smith was charged with five counts of driving whilst disqualified, and four counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

He was also charged with four counts of burglary from non-residential premises and two counts of burglary from a residential property, as well as two counts of attempted burglary.

All of the charges relate to incidents across north Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire.

Kevin Smith of Gypsy Lane, Irchester appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 6)

He was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on February 17.

Northamptonshire Police detective superintendent, Kelly Glister, said: “These charges were secured through some great work by our Burglary Team in north Northamptonshire alongside Bedfordshire Police’s Burglary Team, who I would like to thank for their support.

“We will now begin to prepare for the court process ahead.”