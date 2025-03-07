An Irchester home that provides personal care for up to six autistic people or people with learning disabilities has been placed into special measures following an inspection by The Care Quality Commission (CQC).

In November 2024, inspectors had been investigating concerns about provider Alderwood L.L.A Limited that runs the home at 170, Station Road, Irchester, and had served a warning notice on the company on January 17 2025 for failing to meet several regulations.

Now the CQC has dropped the overall rating of Alderwood L.L.A. Limited - Irchester from outstanding to inadequate and placed it into special measures to ‘protect people’.

Inspectors concluded issues with staffing levels and training combined with use of agency staff had led to a drastic drop in service standard for the vulnerable residents.

Alderwood L L A Ltd - Irchester at 170, Station Road, Irchester /Google

Craig Howarth, CQC’s deputy director of operations in Northamptonshire, said: “We were disappointed to find a decline in leadership at Alderwood was also behind the significant decline in people’s safety that we saw.

"Our team acted quickly to suspend the ratings immediately after the inspection to ensure people knew CQC weren’t assured that their old ratings were an accurate reflection of the care being provided there any longer.

“The service does have a new registered manager, who was recently appointed, and had started making positive changes. However, they must urgently make rapid and widespread improvements that can be sustained to ensure people’s safety and well-being.

“Alderwood also needed to do more to ensure staff were supporting people to lead meaningful lives. While some activities were provided, opportunities were inconsistent and didn’t always reflect people’s individual interests.

CQC ratings for Alderwood L L A Ltd - Irchester at 170, Station Road, Irchester /Google

"Staff couldn’t demonstrate how they encouraged people to take part in meaningful activities or try new things. Relatives told us that recent changes in the service had affected planned activities for their loved ones.

“The home didn’t always follow its own incident management policies and procedures which included recording incidents. This meant they couldn’t learn from them to keep people safe from harm and reduce the risk of an incident happening again.

“Staff didn’t fully assess the needs of people at significant risk of harm. They also didn’t always report safeguarding concerns to the relevant external agencies. One family member told us they weren’t informed of a significant incident involving their loved one and healthcare professionals had also raised similar concerns.

“Our inspection team witnessed staff supporting people in emotional and behavioural distress. One staff member was injured during an incident, but staff didn’t record or report to management. Staff also couldn’t explain what strategies they used to support people in distress.

“We will continue to monitor the service to keep people safe while they make these improvements and ensure they are embedded.”

The overall rating of the service as well as the areas of ‘responsive’ and ‘well-led’ have dropped from outstanding to inadequate. ‘Safe’, ‘effective’ and ‘caring’ have dropped from good to requires improvement.

Following the inspection, CQC has served two warning notices to Alderwood to ‘focus their attention’ on making sure people using the service receive care and treatment that reflects their needs and preferences as well as making rapid and widespread improvements to their management of the service.

CQC also used its regulatory powers to place conditions on Alderwood L.L.A. Limited – Irchester’s registration. These require them to work with professionals to develop people’s support plans and assess training needs and competencies for staff.

Inspectors found:

- Staff didn’t always consider the individual care and support needs of people using the service.

- Staff lacked training and experience to support people effectively in managing their behaviours and emotions.

- Leaders didn’t debrief with the team following incidents or challenging experiences.

- A shortage of staff who can drive had affected people’s access to planned activities and trips.

- Some staff reported administering medicines without the proper training. A recent medicine error resulted in a person becoming physically and emotionally unwell.

- The home didn’t involve family members in the care planning process for their loved one.

Since the appointment of a new registered manager, staff say they have already seen improvements.

The report will be published on CQC’s website in the coming days – click here for the full inspection findings.

Alderwood L.L.A. Limited manage nine other residential care homes in Northamptonshire for people with learning difficulties as well as mental health needs and substance abuse issues.