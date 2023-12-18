Irchester burglary sees 'large amount' of jewellery stolen during break-in
Burglars stole a large amount of jewellery and a Ted Baker bag from an Irchester property.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Wollaston Road.
The burglary took place between 9.45am and 9.40pm on Wednesday, December 6.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area during the times stated.
“Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 23000751990 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”