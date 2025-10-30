Investigations continue into double rape allegation in Great Oakley

Police say their investigation into the reported rape of two women in a village near Corby is continuing.

Six men were arrested after the incident on Saturday, September 27.

It was reported that two women had been sexually assaulted and six men between the ages of 22 and 36 were arrested.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The case continues to be investigated.”

Four men aged 37, 36, 36, and 28, were arrested on suspicion of rape.

Two men – aged 28 and 22 – were arrested on suspicion of causing a female 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Police had been called to an address in Great Oakley at about 12.20am on Saturday, September 27.

All six men have been released on conditional police bail pending further investigations.