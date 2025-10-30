Investigations continue into double rape allegation in Great Oakley

By Alison Bagley
Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:57 GMT
Latest headlines from the Northants Telegraph
Police say their investigation into the reported rape of two women in a village near Corby is continuing.

Six men were arrested after the incident on Saturday, September 27.

Most Popular

It was reported that two women had been sexually assaulted and six men between the ages of 22 and 36 were arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The case continues to be investigated.”

Northamptonshire Police file picture/National Worldplaceholder image
Northamptonshire Police file picture/National World

Four men aged 37, 36, 36, and 28, were arrested on suspicion of rape.

Two men – aged 28 and 22 – were arrested on suspicion of causing a female 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Police had been called to an address in Great Oakley at about 12.20am on Saturday, September 27.

All six men have been released on conditional police bail pending further investigations.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice