Investigation underway after fly-tipped roof rubble dumped in middle of Northamptonshire road
Motorists using a back road were shocked to discover the estimated three tonnes of rubbish that included old roof felt, batten, nails and slate tiles piled up in the road.
Residents and a passing police officer took four hours to clear the debris dumped on Friday night (March 14).
A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Although we have not received any formal reports, we are aware of a large incident of fly-tipping near Stanwick on Friday evening and are currently investigating.
"The outcome of the investigation will inform our on-going enforcement activities. The waste is currently in the process of being removed.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind residents that reports of fly-tipping can be submitted via the council’s website. Reports should be made as soon as possible so that we can investigate and clear up the site. Information provided can help with prosecuting individuals involved.”
To report fly-tipping in the North Northants Council area please go to https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/street-cleansing/fly-tipping
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.