Environment Agency investigators are looking into the source of oil that has polluted a Kettering river.

An investigation is under way into how oil got into the water of the Slade Brook that passes through Kettering – a tributary of the River Ise and River Nene.

The pollution was reported to the Environment Agency by concerned residents.

Stephen Stone who lives nearby said: “I contacted the Environment Agency as there was a lot of diesel running into the Ise Brook at the Railway Bridge at the bottom of Northampton Road. Myself and my partner noticed the smell first as we were walking the dog.

Oil in the Slade Brook river in Kettering - the river runs alongside Northfield Avenue and Lake Avenue/Google, Louise Crookenden-Johnson

"As we crossed the bridge by Kettering Leisure Village, I noticed that there is a lot of diesel in the river. I also spoke to another person who was out with his dogs, and he said it’s been like that for days. It needs to be sorted – and soon – as the wildlife will be decimated.”

Environment Agency officers have been on site for two days ‘investigating potential sources’ of pollution.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We have received reports of an oil pollution on The Slade Brook near Kettering. The amount of oil present is relatively small and the risk to the environment is low. The pollution is currently being contained via the use of oil booms and no impact on local wildlife has been found.

“We encourage members of the public to continue reporting any potential pollution incidents to us via our incident line 0800 807060.”

Latest data shows the 10mile-long Slade Brook has ‘moderate’ ecological status.