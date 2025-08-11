Investigation launched after 'suspicious' Rothwell fire destroys shed, fence trees and equipment

Emergency services called to the scene of a fire in Rothwell believe the blaze was deliberately started.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) crews were called at 8.20pm to a fire in a garden on Coronation Avenue yesterday (Sunday, August 10).

A shed, fencing, trees and play equipment were damaged leading to an investigation by the fire service and Northants Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Police’s spokeswoman said: “Witnesses are being sought after a shed, fencing, trees and play equipment were damaged in a garden fire, which is believed to have been deliberately started shortly after 8pm. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around Coronation Avenue in Rothwell yesterday (Sunday, August 10) evening?

Coronation Avenue Rothwell/Google

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area prior to the fire being started or when the emergency services were in attendance.

A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8.20pm to a fire in a garden on Coronation Avenue in Rothwell yesterday (August 10).

“Crews from Rothwell and Kettering attended the fire that had spread to a shed, fencing, trees and play equipment in the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By 8.45pm the fire was out and being dampened down by the firefighters.

“The scene was left in the hands of Northamptonshire Police, with an investigation into the cause due to take place later today.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/ubNrM and https://orlo.uk/rl1Vl quoting incident number 25000469877.