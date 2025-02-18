Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a block of flats in Gladstone Street, Raunds.

Emergency services were called to the building at the junction of Hill Street yesterday (February, 17) at about 3.45pm.

Today a police cordon remains at the flat.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a woman in Gladstone Street, Raunds, yesterday (February 17) at about 3.45pm.

Police attend the incident at a block of flats in Gladstone Street, Raunds.

“Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time.

“At the present time, this woman’s death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation to establish the circumstances behind it are underway.

“A police cordon is expected to remain in place throughout the day and anyone in the local area with any concerns is welcome to approach one of the neighbour policing officers on patrol who will be happy to help.

“A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody. A forensic post-mortem due to take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary this afternoon (February 18).”