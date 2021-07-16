Investigation launched after Rushden hedgehogs 'beaten' to death - GRAPHIC CONTENT

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after the suspicious deaths of two hedgehogs found in a Northamptonshire park.

The charity was contacted by a local hedgehog rescue group after they were called out to two dead hedgehogs found in Melloway Park, Rushden, on July, 9 who were found with suspicious injuries.

A third animal is thought to have been killed in the same attack.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Rebecca Frost, said: “The group took the hedgehogs to a local vet and found they both had signs that could suggest they’d been beaten, attacked or kicked to death.

“One’s head was caved in and he had blood around his mouth and swollen eyes. The other, which was found near a road, had a fractured jaw, internal injuries and a broken pelvis. However, his injuries were on both sides of the body which isn’t generally what we see in road traffic collisions.

“A member of the public then came forward to the local hedgehog group to report that their daughter had come home from the park and told them she’d seen a young boy kicking a hedgehog in the park. When they went to try to find the animal they found a body and decided to bury him. We haven’t seen this hedgehog so can’t confirm what the injuries were.”

Ms Frost is now appealing for information in connection with the incident.

The hedgehog was attacked in Rushden

“These hedgehogs appear to have suffered violent deaths and I’m keen to find out more about what may have happened. Anyone with information should contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“I’d also ask locals who use this park to keep an eye out for the local wildlife and to report any cruelty or suspicious incident to the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.”

This summer, the RSPCA launched its Cancel Out Cruelty - to raise funds to keep its rescue teams out on the frontline and to raise awareness after new figures revealed that the charity receives more reports of intentional cruelty during the summer months.

Find out more about Cancel Out Cruelty campaign by clicking here visit www.rspca.org.uk/stopcruelty.