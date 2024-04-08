Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of this morning’s fire at the old TA building in Corby.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a blaze at the premises by Everest Lane just after 4am this morning (Monday, April 8).

A spokesman for NFRS said: “On arrival, crews discovered a fire in a compartment on the ground floor of a two-storey derelict building involving an amount of office-based furniture.

The old TA building in Corby, pictured this morning, after all appliances had returned to their station when the scene was declared safe just after 7am

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a main jet to extinguish the flames, and carried out a search of both floors of the building and found no people present.

“Crews used thermal imaging cameras to monitor the temperatures while they damped the scene down throughout the rest of the morning.”

At the height of the incident there were four appliances present – two from Corby, one from Kettering and one from Rothwell. All had returned to their station once the scene was declared safe just after 7am.