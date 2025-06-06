Investigation into 'serious collision' causes road closure at Wellingborough embankment

Road closures near the Wellingborough embankment are in effect as police are currently investigating a serious collision.

Police are currently in attendance in Wellingborough ‘conducting enquiries.’

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The road has been closed to allow our Serious Collision Investigation Unit to conduct enquiries relating to a recent collision.

Eyewitnesses say the closures stretch from the roundabout near Tesco in Victoria Park to the entrance to embankment carpark, and towards the Triumph garage near the embankment.

Police say the area should be reopened to traffic ‘in the next hour.’