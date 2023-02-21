Investigation into Ringstead farmhouse fire after first floor and roof destroyed

Specialist fire officers are carrying out an investigation after a blaze ripped through a farmhouse and barn near Ringstead.

Firefighters from Northants Fire and Rescue (NFRS) had been called to the farm in Denford Road on Saturday (February 18) just after 6.30pm.

Crews discovered the farmhouse on fire – thankfully no-one was at home at the time.

The scene in Ringstead

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Ten firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames, while the aerial pump was used as a water tower to try and douse the fire.

“Crews worked through the evening and into the following morning to extinguish the flames, and by 9am the fire was out, but hotspots were monitored throughout the day.”

The first floor and roof of the farmhouse have been completely destroyed with significant damage to the home’s ground floor. The barn was also destroyed.

An investigation is being held to determine the cause of the fire.