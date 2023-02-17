International Women's Day to be celebrated in Kettering with inspirational talk

Cllr Keli Watts is hosting the event

International Women’s Day is being celebrated in Kettering next month with an afternoon tea and talk event.

Vice Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Morcea Walker MBE, will be the guest speaker at event on March 8.

She will be describing her life story and how she has overcome obstacles to get where she is today.

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Keli Watts, will be hosting the event at 4pm in the Toller Church Meeting Rooms.

Cllr Watts said: “Morcea is a truly inspiring woman and she has a wonderful life story to tell.

"It’s so important to mark International Women’s Day and celebrate women's rights how far we have come – while also encouraging people to act in the ongoing fight for gender equality.”

Proceeds from the event will go to baby loss charity SANDS.